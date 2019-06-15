Cause of An-32 aircraft crash will be ascertained: IAF Chief

Hyderabad: Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa said the cause of Antonov-32 (An-32) aircraft crash in Arunachal Pradesh will be ascertained.

Dhanoa said on Saturday that IAF will ensure that such accidents do not recur. Thirteen people were killed in the tragic incident.

According to reports, on June 3, the An-32 took off from Jorhat airbase to reach its destination at Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground in Arunachal’s Shi-Yomi district bordering China.

However, the ground agencies lost contact with the IAF aircraft having 13 people aboard within 35 minutes of take-off.

After undertaking extensive search operations spanning several days, an IAF chopper finally managed to spot the wreckage of the aircraft on the border of Siang and Shi-Yomi districts on June 11.

The IAF chief further said the terrain in Arunachal Pradesh is very treacherous and most of the time, it is cloudy.

Latest reports said seven bodies were recovered yesterday. The search operation to find out more bodies was hampered today because of inclement weather.