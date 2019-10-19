Caught on CCTV! Degree College Principal, Accountant Clash With Student In Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: The principal and accountant of a Degree College in Puruna Cuttack area under Gopabandhu block in Mayurbhanj district is in the dock as a video of him being engaged in a clash with a student has surfaced on social media platforms.

The matter came to light after the video of the incident recorded in the CCTV installed in the principal’s office went viral.

Reportedly, the incident took place yesterday when the student identified as Debashis Mahanta, visited the principal in order to seek the College Leaving Certificate. However, the accused principal, who had earlier asked for Rs 5000 for providing the certificate, asked for an additional Rs 7500 for the same.

As the proposal was opposed, the principal along with the accountant of the college engaged in a verbal duel with Debashis.

While the altercation initially turned into bashing against each other, the accused duo later shut the doors of the office and banged the student’s mobile phone on the ground.

While the footage of the entire scenario has come to fore and is doing rounds on social media, the principal had refuted the allegation stating that the student triggered the trouble and the mobile phone slipped from their hand with trying to pacify Debashis.