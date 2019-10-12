Caught On Camera! Miscreants Loot Contractor in Rajgangpur

Rourkela: Three masked miscreants armed with weapons looted Rs 15,000 from a contractor near Lamloi Chhak in Rajgangpur on Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place at around 3:15 pm today and the armed loot incident has been captured by the CCTV camera installed in the nearby building.

According to reports, the contractor identified as Munna Mishra arrived in front of MR Ferro steel plant in Rajgangpur and parked his car. In the meantime, three bike-borne miscreants with the faces covered reached the spot and terrorised Mishra with sharp weapons.

Then the desperadoes snatched away the bag containing Rs 15,000 in cash, from Mishra and sped away on the bike. Mishra was carrying the cash with him for payment to labourers, sources said.