Caught on Camera! Asst Executive Engineer Consuming Liquor In Office Hours

Twin City
By pragativadinewsservice
Caught on Camera
44

Bhubaneswar: While the anti-liquor protests are intensifying across the state, an Assistant Executive Engineer of Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department was ‘caught on camera’ consuming liquor during working hours.

A video of the act is now doing rounds on social networking sites.

Related Posts

DSLR camera thief nabbed in city

Over 20 quintal single-use polythene seized in Cuttack

Over 1 quintal cannabis seized in city, two smugglers held

In the video, Bibhu Prasanna Mohapatra, Assistant Executive Engineer, PR & DW Department, RWSS Mechanical Sub-Division, Cuttack at BBSR, could be seen consuming liquor allegedly inside the office during duty hours.

Such actions raise serious concern on the conduct of government employees during office hours.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

DSLR camera thief nabbed in city

Over 20 quintal single-use polythene seized in Cuttack

Over 1 quintal cannabis seized in city, two smugglers held

1 of 894