Caught on Camera! Asst Executive Engineer Consuming Liquor In Office Hours

Bhubaneswar: While the anti-liquor protests are intensifying across the state, an Assistant Executive Engineer of Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department was ‘caught on camera’ consuming liquor during working hours.

A video of the act is now doing rounds on social networking sites.

In the video, Bibhu Prasanna Mohapatra, Assistant Executive Engineer, PR & DW Department, RWSS Mechanical Sub-Division, Cuttack at BBSR, could be seen consuming liquor allegedly inside the office during duty hours.

Such actions raise serious concern on the conduct of government employees during office hours.