CAT stays suspension of IAS officer who inspected PM Modi’s chopper

Bhubaneswar: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) stayed the suspension of IAS officer Mohammed Mohsin who had checked the helicopter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Odisha.

Mohsin, a 1996-batch IAS officer of Karnataka cadre, who was appointed the general observer of Sambalpur Lok Sabha Constituency, was suspended by the Election Commission after he inspected PM Modi’s helicopter during an election rally in Sambalpur.

Putting a stay on the suspension, the Bangalore bench of CAT observed that the officer will be eligible for rejoining his former duty under the government of Karnataka and posted the hearing to June 3.

On April 17, the Election Commission of India had suspended Mohsin for inspecting PM Modi’s helicopter. As per an ECI press note, Mohsin was placed under suspension with immediate effect for ‘actions contrary to the instructions of the commissions regarding SPG protectees’.

