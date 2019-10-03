CAT Cuttack Bench to remain closed till Oct 11

Cuttack: The Cuttack Bench of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) will remain closed from October 3 to October 11 due to autumn vacation.

According to the notification, the Central Administrative Tribunal, Cuttack Bench, will observe “Autumn Vacation” from 03.10.2019 (Thursday) to 11.10.2019 (Friday).

After completion of autumn vacation, the court will reopen on October 14 as October 12 and 13 are holidays, the notification said. However, the vacation bench will dispose the urgent cases during the above said period.

The vacation bench of Judicial Member SK Mishra will hear the cases at 11.00 AM on October 10.