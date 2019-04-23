Cash of Rs 3.62 crore seized in the state during poll season

Bhubaneswar: Cash worth Rs 3.62 crore has so far been seized by police and flying squad in the state during the poll season, informed the Information and Public Relations Department today. Besides the department also informed that liquor worth Rs 4.05 crore has also been seized so far.

As per a press release of the department as many as 14151 NBWs have been executed by various district police while another 63829 persons have also been detained under the relevant law for ensuring peaceful polls.

“5451licensed firearms have been deposited with concerned district administration and 248 illegal firearms have also been seized. More than 46 lakhs of posters have been removed from public spaces for violation of the Model Code of Conduct,” said the release.

Police said that efforts have also been intensified to prevent the flow of liquor and cash to woo voters for the last phase of polls scheduled to take place on April 29. Odisha police have also asked concerned SPs to intensify patrolling in districts going for polls in the last phase.