Cash around Rs 3 lakh seized from two vehicles in Baripada, 2 detained

Baripada: The election flying squad has seized Rs 2.9 lakh from two vehicles at two separate places in Bariapada on Saturday and detained two persons.

According to sources, the sleuths of election flying squad was conducting vehicle check at Bonda Chhak under Chandua police limits and Gunjasahi under Sadar police limits here, the special squad intercepted two vehicles and found unaccounted cash from the duo.

Police have launched a probe to ascertain the amount of the source.

Earlier in the day, the election flying squad seized Rs 16.70 lakh in cash from a car parked on Kakatpur road in Puri district.