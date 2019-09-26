Cash amounting over Rs 50L found in Majhi Ghariani temple hundi

Rayagada: Proving the devotee’s belief or just love for Goddess Majhi Ghariani, when the donation box of Rayagada’s presiding deity was opened recently, a huge amount of cash, gold and silver were found in it.

Reportedly, the counting of the donated money was carried out by officials of Utkal Gramya Bank in presence of Magistrate and police.

Following this, the cash amounted Rs 54,51,294 cash. Meanwhile, gold and silver weighing 45 gm and 1.870 kg respectively were found.

Old currency notes worth Rs 48,500 were also found.

Majhighariani Temple is an important shrine for Devi in the Rayagada township of Odisha. An avatar of Goddess Durga, Majhighariani is accepted as the prime, most important deity in this region.