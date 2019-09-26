Cash amounting over Rs 50L found in Majhi Ghariani temple hundi

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Majhi Ghariani temple
1

Rayagada: Proving the devotee’s belief or just love for Goddess Majhi Ghariani, when the donation box of Rayagada’s presiding deity was opened recently, a huge amount of cash, gold and silver were found in it.

Reportedly, the counting of the donated money was carried out by officials of Utkal Gramya Bank in presence of Magistrate and police.

Related Posts

Hirakud dam’s water level stands full, three gates open

Govt issues notification for land acquisition near Srimandir

OMFED raises milk prices in Odisha, pay Rs 4 more from…

Following this, the cash amounted Rs 54,51,294 cash. Meanwhile, gold and silver weighing 45 gm and 1.870 kg respectively were found.

Old currency notes worth Rs 48,500 were also found.

Majhighariani Temple is an important shrine for Devi in the Rayagada township of Odisha. An avatar of Goddess Durga, Majhighariani is accepted as the prime, most important deity in this region.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Hirakud dam’s water level stands full, three gates open

Govt issues notification for land acquisition near Srimandir

OMFED raises milk prices in Odisha, pay Rs 4 more from…

1 of 1,886