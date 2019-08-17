Case filed against Papu Pom Pom’s upcoming movie ‘Mr Kanheya’

Bhubaneswar: A case has been filed at the Mahila police station in Bhubaneswar against upcoming Odia movie ‘Mr Kanheya’ starring popular comedian Papu Pom Pom.

The case has been filed following the complaint of Linkan Subudhi regarding publishing and dissemination of a derogatory and denigrating photograph of women in the movie poster.

The case has been filed under Section 6 of Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act and it is under investigation, sources said.

According to sources, Papu Pom Pom is making his comeback with this film. However, the film embroiled in controversies after a new poster of the film was released today.

The poster shows Papu controlling a bunch of young women by holding a leash to the ropes tied around the necks of women, inviting strong criticisms from several quarters.

Ace Odia sprinter Dutee Chand opposed the poster by calling out the makers and Papu on social media platforms.