Carmelita Jeteris becomes International Event Ambassador for ADHM 2019

New Delhi: In a quest to bring the world’s best athletes who inspire, Procam International today announced the fastest woman alive Carmelita Jeter as the international event ambassador for the 15th edition of Airtel Delhi Half Marathon 2019 scheduled for 20th October in New Delhi.

Jeter holds the record for the second-fastest timing in 100m (10.64 seconds) behind Florence Griffith-Joyner. Griffith-Joyner passed away on September 1998.

The 39-year-old, Jeter became the fastest woman alive when she won the 100m race at the Shanghai Golden Grand Prix in 2009. The sprinter clinched gold in 4x100m relay, silver in the 100m event and bronze in the 200m event at the 2012 Olympic Games.

Jeter is mighty excited to be associated with the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon 2019 which over the years has championed the running movement in India and inspires many to #GoBeyond. “It’s an honor for me to be a part of this most prestigious half marathon, as its event ambassador. Running is the best form of exercise, as it boosts one’s mind and body. It’s amazing to see amateurs focus on running technique and train with passion, for a fitter lifestyle. I look forward to the complete experience and I am eager to watch runners #GoBeyond their personal limitations. Good Luck and See you on the 20th of October.” Said Carmelita Jeter.

Apart from the Olympic medals, Jeter has won three golds at the World Championships and two golds at the World Athletics Final. The sprinter has clinched a silver at the World Championships, World Indoor Championships and World Relay Championships. Jeter has three World Championships bronze medals to her name as well.

On bringing Carmelita Jeter as the event ambassador, Vivek Singh, Jt. MD, Procam International said, “Every year, we have the honour of having legendary athletes as the International Event Ambassador. This year is special to us as we celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Delhi Half Marathon and it is a matter of pride for us, to have the fastest woman alive join in the celebrations. Carmelita Jeter is both an achiever and a huge inspiration. We are elated to have her on board for ADHM 2019, to inspire our ever-growing number of participants.”

The American preferred basketball over sprinting, before her basketball coach suggested that she should try track events. Jeter realised that she has a natural talent for sprinting when she clocked 11.7 seconds. The 39-year-old clinched a bronze medal in her very first major competition at the World Championships in 2007.

After an illustrious career, Jeter retired from competing in track and field events in 2017.