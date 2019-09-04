Careful! Smoking may lead to vision loss or blindness

Bhubaneswar: Apart from causing damage to heart and lungs smoking can also increase the risk of vision loss.

As per experts smoking cause severe harms to retina.

“Smoking increases the chemical compounds in the bloodstream thereby reducing blood and oxygen flow to the retina. This makes smokers two times more susceptible to Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD),” said Raja Narayanan, Head of L.V. Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), Hyderabad.

A recent study, published in the journal Psychiatry Research, indicated significant changes in the smokers’ red-green and blue-yellow colour vision, which suggested that consuming substances with neurotoxic chemicals, such as those in cigarettes, may cause overall colour vision loss.

According to a Global Burden of Disease study published in The Lancet in 2017. India was among the top 10 countries together accounting for almost two-thirds of the world’s smokers (63.6 per cent) in 2015.