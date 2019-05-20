Car theft gang busted in Khurda, 2 held

Bhubaneswar: Mancheswar police on Monday busted a car theft gang with the arrest of two persons near a Petrol Pump in Nuagaon in Khurda district.

The accused persons, identified as Tesin Khan (24) and SK Sahid (19) of Nimapara, were arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by one Pratap Chandra Nayak of Nayagarh.

According to the plaint, Nayak along with four others was en route to Bhubaneswar from Puri on May 10 when four miscreants on a Toyota car waylaid them at around 3 am and asked them to step down from the car. When opposed, the desperadoes assaulted them and looted their car at gunpoint.

On the basis of the complaint, police had launched a probe into the matter. During the investigation, Mancheswar police yesterday received a tip-off about a stolen car being sold in Nuagoan. The police party then intercepted a Maruti Dzire car near Nuagon Petrol Pump.

After the accused duo failed to produce relevant documents, the police apprehended them. Besides, two four-wheelers, one country-made pistol, mobile phones and Rs 2,000 in cash was seized from them.

A case (172/19) under Sections 392/24 of IPC was registered against them and forwarded to court, the police said, and added that further investigation to ascertain the involvement of other persons in the case is underway.