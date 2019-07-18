Car showroom burgled in Mayurbhanj

CrimeState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
showroom burgled
15

Mayurbhanj: A car showroom was burgled after unidentified miscreants broke into the store in Udala area in Mayurbhanj district and decamped with cash amounting to over one lakh.

According to sources, some unidentified persons burgled the garment showroom after breaking its skylight and decamped with money amounting to Rs 1.95 lakh.

Related Posts

Kalyanpur abduction & murder case: Six including prime…

Likely low pressure area in BoB to bring rain to Odisha

School boy dies under treatment, family allege negligence by…

The matter came to fore after the owner of the showroom lodged a complaint with the police regarding the incident.

Police are scanning the CCTV cameras installed as a detailed investigation is underway, sources said.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.