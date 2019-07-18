Car showroom burgled in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: A car showroom was burgled after unidentified miscreants broke into the store in Udala area in Mayurbhanj district and decamped with cash amounting to over one lakh.

According to sources, some unidentified persons burgled the garment showroom after breaking its skylight and decamped with money amounting to Rs 1.95 lakh.

The matter came to fore after the owner of the showroom lodged a complaint with the police regarding the incident.

Police are scanning the CCTV cameras installed as a detailed investigation is underway, sources said.