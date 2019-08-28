Car Catches Fire; Narrow Escape For Passengers In Jajpur

Jajpur: Passengers of a car miraculously escaped after the vehicle caught fire following a road mishap near Badachana police limits in Jajpur late on Tuesday night.

According to the sources, the car was heading towards Bhadrak when it rammed into a truck parked on a roadside. Following the crash, a fire broke out in the car.

Two persons travelling in the car along with their pet dog managed to vacate before the fire engulfed the entire vehicle.

On being informed, Badachana Police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.