Capacity Building Workshop For Dist-Level Education Officers Held At IIT Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A three-day residential training programme on Capacity Building Workshop for all the district level education officers, Govt. of Odisha was organised at the permanent campus of IIT Bhubaneswar from August 5, 2019.

The workshop was conducted by Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) of S&ME Govt. of Odisha, in partnership with IIT Bhubaneswar under SATH-Education (SATH-E) initiative of the NITI Aayog. There were in total 80 participants from 30 districts of Odisha.

Developing teaching and learning pedagogy has been one of the aspiring goals of IIT Bhubaneswar. This workshop also marks the start of a long term partnership between the Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar and the Department of School & Mass Education, Odisha to contribute to the education landscape of the state.

In Odisha, this 2nd Capacity Building Workshop for mid-level managers emerges as one of the core initiatives of SATH-E project. The training was imparted to DEO’s, DPC’s and DIET Principals of all the 30 districts of Odisha by PFEL-BCG in collaboration with the department of S&ME, Govt. of Odisha at IIT Bhubaneswar. This workshop will ensure the understanding of the participants on the SATH Initiative’s approach and processes so that the DLOs can focus on the district’s performance in both academic and administrative activities.

The training programme was inaugurated by Shri. Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra, Addl. Chief Secretary to Government, S&ME, Govt of Odisha. Col. (Dr.) Subodh Kumar Registrar, Prof. Swarup Kumar Mahapatra, Dean (Continuing Education), IIT Bhubaneswar attended the inaugural ceremony.

The event concluded on 07th Aug, 2019 with the address of Samir Ranjan Dash, Minister of State, S&ME, Govt. of Odisha. Also present at the event were Prof. Sujit Roy, Director (In-charge), Col. (Dr.) Subodh Kumar Registrar and Prof. Swarup Kumar Mahapatra, Dean (Continuing Education), IIT Bhubaneswar. Certificates were distributed to all the participants of the workshop.

Samir Ranjan Dash, Minister of State, S&ME, Govt. of Odisha encouraged everyone to join hands and work hard for the development of education in the state of Odisha. While pointing out to the massive increase in government fund towards the cause of education, he called upon the officials to use twitter and other social media handles in order to get and provide regular updates on the latest development in the education front in their districts. He also thanked IIT Bhubaneswar for all their support extended and looked forward to many more collaborations like these in the near future.