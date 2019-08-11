Cannabis sacks fall from moving train, three hurt

Dhenkanal: At least three gangmen were injured after sacks of ganja fell on them from a train between Dhenkanal and Shyamacharanpur station.

The injured persons have been identified as Dinesh Swain, Jayprakash Panigarahi, Biranchi Mahapatra and Rajesh Pal.

According to sources, the incident took place in the moving Sambalpur-Howrah Express when the gunny bags filled with the contraband suddenly fell on the gangmen.

The exact reason regarding how the sacks fell remained inconclusive but it is suspected that peddlers might have thrown away the ganja-stuffed sacks in a bid to escape being caught.

While the injured trio has been admitted to Dhenkanal District Headquarters Hospital following the incident, the ganja sacks have been seized. Over one quintal of Ganja and Bhanga was found from the sacks.

Though the persons are responsible for bringing the cannabis sacks into the train, it is suspected that the consignment was being illegally transported to West Bengal, sources said.