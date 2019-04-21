Campaigning to make city pollution free

Pune: In a different style of campaigning, a Pune Lok Sabha seat candidate pedals 60 km everyday to make the city pollution free. He is Anand Vanjape.

The 43-year-old Vanjape is contesting the Pune Lok Sabha seat election as an independent candidate. Vanjape cycles 60 km everyday to reach out to the voters with an agenda to make the city pollution-free.

Vanjape proudly calls himself as “environment politician” and says no other party chooses to highlight the issue and it hasn’t found mention in any party’s manifesto.

Pune goes to polls in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 23. Vanjape is pitted against Girish Bhalchandra Bapat of the BJP and Mohan Ramkisan Joshi of the Congress, among others.

Vanjape, an advertising professional and owns a cycle shop. He said he is getting a good response from people during his campaign.

He said the greatest threat to earth is the belief that someone else will save it.