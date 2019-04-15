Campaigning ban on Maneka Gandhi, Azam Khan for MCC violations

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday barred Union Minister and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan from election campaigning.

While Maneka has been barred for 48 hours starting from 10 am tomorrow, Khan has been barred for 72 hours.

The action against Maneka was taken for violating the Model Code of Conduct during her election campaign in Sultanpur. Similarly, the SP leader violated the poll code during his election campaign in Rampur.

Earlier in the day, the ECI barred Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and BSP chief Mayawati from election campaign for 72 hours and 48 hours respectively.