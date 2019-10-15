Campaign to make Deogarh ‘clean, healthy & beautiful’ to be intensified

Deogarh: With a view to intensify the ‘clean, healthy & beautiful Deogarh’ initiative, which is organised on the third Sunday of every month across the district, District Collector Sudhanshu Mohan Samal held a video conferencing session with the BDOs, Sarpanchs and Panchayat-level Nodal Officers.

Presiding over the session yesterday, the District Collector advised to rope in at least one member from each family of the villages with an ideology of ‘The cleanliness of my village is my responsibility’ by generating mass awareness.

The District Collector also advised the officials concerned to ensure active participation of panchayat representatives, social organisation, clubs, voluntary organisations, self help groups, members of Biju Yuva Bahini who will take part in the cleanliness drives in the coming Sunday (OCT 20), at temples, educational institutions, clubhouses, ponds, Anganwadi centres, health centres, roads, playgrounds and market places.

The officials have also been asked to form a committee at the village level for the purpose. The members of these village committees will themselves take part in the campaign, generate awareness among others to join the cleanliness drive in the respective areas and inspect the programme. Besides, in the Municipality area, the officials have been asked to form a committee in each ward.

“People from every village should participate in the drive as a competition. The village which records the highest number of participants and does a commendable job will be felicitated at a special function,” Samal said.

Present in the video conferencing session were additional Collector Dharam Hansdah, Sub-Collectors Sipra Sethi, Gitanjali Behera, Assistant Collectors Sushant Nayak, Kaibalya Kar, Lilabati Nayak and Yashobant Dehury.