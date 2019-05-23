Calls to trigger violence, Home Ministry warns states before counting

New Delhi: The Home Ministry on Wednesday sent out alerts to chief secretaries, and police chiefs of all states, warning them about attempts to trigger violence during the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections.

The ministry also informed the states and union territories and asked them to oversee and take adequate measures for the security of strong-rooms and venues of counting of votes.

Opposition parties in several states are keeping a round-the-clock vigil on the storage rooms where the voting machines are kept in high security.

Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. Counting will take place on Thursday.