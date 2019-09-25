Call girls, actresses engaged to honey-trap bureaucrats, politicians in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Call girls, B-grade actresses were engaged by blackmailing syndicate here to honey-trap bureaucrats and politicians, official sources revealed.

The sources said over 40 call girls, including a few B-grade actresses from Bollywood, were engaged to honey-trap bureaucrats and politicians that included a former Chief Minister and Governor of Madhya Pradesh.

The Special Investigation Team of Madhya Pradesh police led by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Sanjeev Shami, is gathering clinching evidence by matching video clips with the location of sites where it was shot by the call girls running the blackmailing racket.

Sources in the SIT revealed that the kingpin of the sex racket, Shweta Swapnil Jain, was arrested by SIT. She had hired top call girls to lure bureaucrats and politicians holding high offices of the state government.