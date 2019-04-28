California Synagogue Shooting Leaves One Dead, Three Hurt

California: A shooting at a synagogue outside San Diego on Saturday left one woman dead and three others injured, authorities in Poway, California said.

The three injured — a girl and two men — are undergoing treatment in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities informed.

Addressing a presser, San Diego County Sheriff William Gore said that a white man entered Chabad of Poway on Saturday and opened fire on worshippers with an AR-type assault weapon.

Gore said an off-duty Border Patrol agent believed to be inside the synagogue shot at the suspect as he fled. The agent did not hit him but struck his car.

Authorities said they had detained one man and that there was no known further threat. They said the attack was being investigated as a hate crime.

Saturday’s shooting in Poway, approximately 20 miles north of San Diego, comes six months after the massacre at Pittsburgh’s oldest synagogue, Tree of Life, where an armed shooter killed 11 people and injured six others in the deadliest attack on Jews in the history of the United States.