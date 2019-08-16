CAC re-appoints Ravi Shastri as head coach of Team India

Mumbai: Ravi Shastri will continue as the head coach of India cricket team for another two years as the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) re-appointed him in Mumbai on Friday.

The three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) instituted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), comprising Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad, and Shantha Rangaswamy, announced the decision after conducting interviews with the prime candidates.

Kapil dev, the former India captain also gave out the top three candidates after the interview. The panel rated Ravi Shastri at No. 1, Mike Hesson at No. 2 and Tom Moody at No. 3.

The CAC reappoints Mr Ravi Shastri as the Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. pic.twitter.com/vLqgkyj7I2 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2019

With this reappointment, Ravi Shastri’s tenure has been extended till the T20 World Cup in 2021, Kapil Dev said after the CAC interviewed six candidates at the BCCI headquarters.

Apart from Ravi Shastri who was handed an automatic entry into the interview process, former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson, former Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody, Robin Singh, and Lalchand Rajput were in the fray.

This will be Shastri’s fourth stint with the national team, having served briefly as the Cricket Manager (2007 tour of Bangladesh), Team Director (2014-2016) and head coach (2017-2019).