CAC led by Kapil Dev to select India’s next head coach

New Delhi: A Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) led by former captain Kapil Dev, along with Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy has been picked by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) to select India’s next head coach.

According to the new BCCI constitution, the CAC can only pick the Head Coach while the rest of support staff which includes batting coach, bowling coach, fielding coach, trainer, physio and the administrative manager has to be picked by BCCI CEO Rahul Johri.

The deadline for filing the applications for the head coach and support staff is July 30.

The CoA is also set to meet the Amicus Curiae to discuss the matter of whether the likes of Sourav Ganguly and V.V.S. Laxman can continue in their positions as commentators while holding other positions.

The two have been asked to choose one out of the multiple cricketing roles they are performing at the moment, including commentary.

Notably, India’s incumbent coach Ravi Shastri has been handed an extension till the end of the tour of West Indies from 3rd of next month to 3rd September.