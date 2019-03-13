Cabinet approves issue of notifications for General Elections

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the ‘General Elections to the Lok Sabha 2019’ for the issuance of statutory notifications under sub-section (2) of Section 14 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

It provides for calling upon the parliamentary constituencies to elect Members to the House of the People, on the dates to be recommended by the Election Commission of India in its Proceedings.

The issuing of notifications would begin the election process for constituting the Seventeenth House of the People.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal for the accession of India to The Nice Agreement concerning the International classification of Goods and Services for the purposes of registration of marks and The Vienna Agreement establishing an International Classification of the figurative elements of marks. It has also approved The Locarno Agreement establishing an International classification for industrial designs.

Accession to the Nice, Vienna and Locarno Agreements will help the Intellectual Property Office in India to harmonise the classification systems for examinational of trademark and design applications, in line with the classification systems, followed globally.

Moreover, the Cabinet approved Promulgation of the Daman and Diu Civil Courts (Amendment) Regulation, 2019 and the Dadra and Nagar Haveli (Civil Courts and Miscellaneous Provisions) Amendment Regulation, 2019 under Article 240 of the Constitution.