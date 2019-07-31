Cabinet approves ISRO Technical Liaison Unit at Moscow

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the setting up of ISRO Technical Liaison Unit (ITLU) at Moscow in Russia.

Briefing reporters in New Delhi after the cabinet meeting today, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said, the unit will collaborate with Space agencies and industries in Russia and neighbouring countries for mutually synergetic outcomes.

He said, ITLU will also support the ongoing bilateral programmes of cooperation in space technology and act on behalf of ISRO.

The Cabinet has also approved the signing of United Nations Convention on International Settlement Agreements (UNISA) resulting from mediation by India. The move will send a positive signal to foreign investors about India’s commitment to adhere to international practice on Alternative Dispute Resolution.

The Cabinet also approved MoU between ISRO and the Bolivian Space Agency on Cooperation in the exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes.

Cabinet has also approved the extension of the term of the Commission to examine the issue of Sub-categorisation within Other Backward Classes in the Central List for six months up to 31st January 2020.