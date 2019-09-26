Cabinet approves amendment to Odisha Taxation and Accounts Service Rules

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet today approved certain amendments to the Odisha Taxation and Accounts Service Rules regarding the method of recruitment & proper representations of OSFS cadre officers and departmental examination & training.

Method of Recruitment: In view of Implementation of GST and to focus mine on financial outputs and revenues it is decided to revoke rule 4 sub-rule(c) and substitute rule 4 sub-rule (b) of OTAS Rules, 2011 as “not more than fifty percent of the posts shall be filled up by way of promotion from among the members of the Odisha Sub-ordinate Finance Service cadres and such other categories of employees as may be notified by the Government front time to time.”

“Provided that if promotional vacancies remain vacant due to non-availability of candidates, the same shall be filled up by way of Direct Recruitment.

In order to streamline the proper representations of OSFS cadre officers, it is decided to substitute the proviso to rule 4(b) of OTAS (Amendment) Rules 2011. The number of posts of OSFS cadres shall be divided amongst the ACTO, Audit Personnel of LFA organisation and Accountants of the Treasuries in the ratio of 5:4:1 or as may be notified by Government from time to time.

Departmental Examination & Training: Rule-17 of OTSAS Rules, 2011 provides for passing of Departmental Examination as may be prescribed by the Government from time to time and Rule-18 provides for successful completion of training at Madhusudan Das Regional Academy of Financial Management for confirmation in the service.

In order to reduce the overlapping of passing of Departmental Examination as well as training examination it is decided to do away with the requirement of passing of Departmental Examination by deleting rule-17 and substituting Rule-16 as “Every person appointed to any post in the service by direct recruitment shall be on probation for a period of two years and when appointed on promotion shall be on probation for a period of one year from the date of joining in the post”.