Cabinet approves amendment in Inter-State River Water disputes Act

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the Inter-State River Water disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for adjudication of disputes relating to waters of inter-State rivers and river valley thereof.

It will further streamline the adjudication of inter-State river water disputes.

The Bill seeks to amend the Inter State River Water Disputes Act, 1956 with a view to streamline the adjudication of inter-state river water disputes and make the present institutional architecture robust, an official release said.

According to the release, the constitution of a single tribunal with different benches along with fixation of strict timelines for adjudication will result expeditious resolution of disputes relating to inter-state rivers. “The amendments in the Bill will speed up the adjudication of water disputes referred to it”, it said.

When any request under the Act is received from any State Government in respect of any water dispute on the inter-State rivers and the Central government is of the opinion that the water dispute cannot be settled by negotiations, the Central Government constitutes a Water Disputes Tribunal for the adjudication of the water dispute, the release added.