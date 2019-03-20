Cab driver arrested for stalking Ekta Kapoor

Mumbai: The Amboli police on Wednesday arrested a cab driver for allegedly stalking producer and director Ekta Kapoor for over 30 times in the recent months.

The accused has been identified as Sudhir Rajendra Singh (32), a resident of Haryana.

According to police, Singh wanted to befriend the director-producer to bag a role in a film or television series. Singh had attempted to meet the producer for a month and continued to stalk her despite being dismissed multiple times.

“A few days back, when Ekta had gone to visit a temple in Juhu, Singh followed her there also and tried to approach her but was caught by her personal guards and he was warned to stay away from her,” said a police officer.

Singh also took membership in the same gym in Andheri west where Kapoor used to go. He was also spotted near the gym frequently while Kapoor was working out inside.

On Saturday evening, when Kapoor went to the gym, Singh followed her and tried to sneak inside but he was again stopped by the guards, the police added.

The police have seized Singh’s mobile phone and are investigating how he managed to acquire information about Ekta’s whereabouts.