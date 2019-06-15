By-elections to three Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha on July 5

Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced that the by-elections to three Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha will be held on July 5.

The seats were lying vacant after the resignation of the incumbent members who were fielded in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had fielded six Rajya Sabha members, three each in the recently concluded Lok Sabha and Assembly elections out of which four won.

While the seat of Achyutananda Samanta fell vacant after he was elected to the 17th Lok Sabha on May 24, 2019, the seat of Pratap Keshari Deb became vacant on June 6 after he was elected to Odisha Legislative Assembly. Similarly, former Rajya Sabha member Soumya Ranjan Patnaik’s seat fell vacant after he resigned on June 6.

However, the notification regarding the filling up of seat fell vacant after the resignation of former Rajya Saha MP Anubhav Mohanty has not been issued as less than one year left for completion of his tenure.

The last day for filing nominations is June 25 and the counting of votes will be done on July 5 at 5 pm, an hour after polling ends.

The by-poll process has to be completed before July 9, the Election Commission said in a release.