BWF World Championships: Sindhu wins quarterfinal, Praneeth emulates Padukone’s record

New Delhi: Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Sai Praneeth recorded on Friday as they both entered the semi-finals in the separate singles game at the BWF World Championships in Basel.

PV Sindhu made a stunning comeback win over World No.2 Tai Tzu Ying today. Sindhu lost the first game but won the next two to enter the last four of the competition. The fifth seed Indian edged her opponent from Chinese Taipei 12-21, 23-21, 21-19 in 71 minutes to seal a place in the next round.

. #TaizuYing silenced as 🔥🔥Sindhu prevails! 🇮🇳’s @Pvsindhu1 equals the record of legendary #ZhangNing by winning 5 medals-the most at the #BWFWorldChampionships as she defeated Tai Tzu Ying 12-21,23-21,21-19 to seal her place in the semis. What a comeback!💪#IndiaontheRise pic.twitter.com/VUYlow1F5v — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 23, 2019

Sindhu started on a slow note as Tai Tzu maintained her dominance over the Indian. However, in the mid-stage of the game, Sindhu showed composure as she bounced back in the contest. Sindhu after an impeccable display on the court wrapped up the final game 21-19. This was the 15th encounter between both the players, and it was not short of any entertainment.

In the second match, Sai Praneeth entered history books on Friday as he became only the second men’s singles shuttler after badminton great Prakash Padukone in 1983 to win a World Championships medal.

Sai Pranaeth stunned 6th seed and Asian Games gold medallist Jonathan Christie to reach the semi-final and assured himself at least a bronze medal in the ongoing edition of the prestigious tournament.

Historic win by @saiprneeth92 🔥 🇮🇳 confirms medal after 3⃣6⃣years in MS as #SaiPraneeth packs world no.4⃣ #JonatanChristie in straight set, 24-22,21-14 at the #BWFWorldChampionships2019 as he enters the semis.

Stellar performance Sai!👏👏

Go for the GOLD!#IndiaontheRise pic.twitter.com/LBgY6y6x81 — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 23, 2019

Sai Praneeth defeated Jonatan Christie in straight games to progress to the semi-finals. He dished out a superlative performance to stun his opponent as he won the second game 21-14. However, Christie showed some grit in the first game as he put on a fight before going down 22-24.

Sai Praneeth created history by becoming the first men’s singles shuttler from India to win a World Championships medal after 36 years. Notably, in 1983 Prakash Padukone clinched bronze in World Championships.

World No 19 Sai Praneeth’s win came minutes after PV Sindhu reached the semi-final after a marathon quarter-final win over familiar foe and World No. 2 Tai Tzu Ying that extended to 71 minutes.