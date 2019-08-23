BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth enter quarters

Basel: PV Sindhu, two-time world silver-medallist, defeated Beiwen Zhang of United States in straight games to advance to the quarter-finals of the BWF World Championships in Basel, Switzerland on Thursday.

Sindhu won 21-14, 21-6 in the women’s singles pre-quarterfinals match that lasted just 34 minutes. The fifth-seeded Indian had lost to the ninth-seeded American opponent in the Indian Open final last year.

Sindhu will face second seed Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the quarter-finals.

On the other hand, Saina Nehwal was upset by Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt 21-15, 25-27, 12-21 in an hour and 12 minutes to bow out of the tournament in pre-quarterfinals.

In the men’s singles, B Sai Praneeth dished out a superlative performance to stun world no. 8 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and progress to the quarterfinals but Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy suffered defeats to bow out of the showpiece event.

Srikanth lost 14-21 13-21 against Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand in the pre-quarterfinal match.

Prannoy loss at the hands of world no. 1 Kento Momota of Japan in 21-19 21-12.