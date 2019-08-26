Buy sanitary napkin at Rs 1 in Jan Aushadhi kendras from tomorrow

New Delhi: In a bid to boost hygiene, the government has decided to sell sanitary napkins from tomorrow in every Jan Aushadhi Kendras at just Rs 1 per piece.

The biodegradable sanitary napkins ‘Suvidha’ will be available at the subsidised price at designated centres from August 27, said Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya.

At a time when the average market price of a sanitary napkin is between Rs 6-8, this will give a major boost for empowering the women of India, he added.

Currently, the manufacturers are supplying the sanitary napkins at their cost of production. So with the reduction of prices by 60 per cent, the government will provide subsidy to bring down the retail price.

According to the National Family Health Survey 2015-16, about 58 per cent of women aged between 15 to 24 years use locally prepared napkins, sanitary napkins and tampons, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers had earlier said in a statement.