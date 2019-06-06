Businessman Shot At By Miscreants In Ganjam Over Suspected Rivalry

Berhampur: A businessman sustained critical injuries after being shot at by two unidentified miscreants at Laxminarayanpur village under K. Nuagaon Police limits in Ganjam district.

The victim has been identified as Subash Chandra Panda (42), a local businessman, who deals in rice and wheat.

According to sources, four persons reached Panda’s house on two bikes and took him with them near a pond on the outskirts of the village. Soon after that villagers heard the noise of bullets being fired.

Panda received bullet injuries on his head and chest in the sudden attack by two persons. However, the other two persons rescued Panda and immediately took him to Chikiti Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment, sources added.

Later, Panda’s family members reached the CHC and shifted him to the district headquarters hospital. Police also reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident.

It is suspected that the incident was the fall out of business rivalry. The actual cause behind the attack will be ascertained after the arrest of accused persons, the police said.

