Businessman robbed of Rs 4.85 L in Bolangir

Bolangir: Unidentified miscreants looted Rs 4.85 lakh from a businessman at Kantabanji area in Bolangir district on Thursday.

The matter came to light after the victim, a businessman, lodged a complaint with police in this regard.

According to reports, the victim had gone to Kantabanji SBI branch from where he withdrew Rs 4.85 lakh. He was returning home when two bike-borne miscreants waylaid him and made away with a bag containing the cash.

On the basis of the plaint, police have initiated a probe into the matter.

