Businessman robbed of Rs 3 lakh in Rayagada

Rayagada: Unidentified miscreants allegedly looted Rs 3 lakh from a businessman near HDFC bank in Rayagada district on Tuesday.

The matter came to light after the victim, a businessman, lodged a complaint with the police in this regard.

According to sources, the victim was returning home after withdrawing cash Rs 3 lakh from the HDFC bank this afternoon. Meanwhile, two bike-borne miscreants waylaid him in front of the bank and made away with the bag containing cash from him.

On the basis of the plaint, police have launched a probe into the matter, sources added.