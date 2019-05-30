Businessman robbed of Rs 3 lakh by unidentified miscreants

Bhubaneswar: A businessman has been robbed of Rs 3 lakh allegedly by unidentified miscreants at Rajmahal Square in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Damodar Mohapatra, a native of Muniguda in Rayagada district. Reportedly, he had reportedly come to the state capital along with his two associates to buy a car.

Sources said two of them were sitting inside a four-wheeler as another one had gone inside a showroom. In the meantime, the desperadoes approached the duo sitting inside the car and deceived them by saying to check oil leakage from their vehicle.

After the duo alighted from the vehicle to check, the miscreants decamped with the cash bag kept inside the vehicle.