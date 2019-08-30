Bus overturns in Khurda; 3 killed, 15 hurt

Khurda: At least three persons were killed and 15 others injured after a passenger bus overturned near Pubusahi area in Khurda district today.

According to sources, the private bus named ‘Narayani’ carrying passengers, was on its way when the driver lost control over the wheels and the vehicle turned turtle on the road near Pubusahi area here.

The injured were immediately rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital.

Till the last report came in, the rescue operation was underway by the police, fire personnel and locals.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.