Bus fares hiked across categories in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Commuters will now have to pay little more while travelling by bus as the state government has increased fares for all categories of passengers in view of rising fuel prices.

The move came after the hike in diesel price.

According to information, the ordinary bus fare will now be 69 paise against 68 paise per km while the express fare is hiked to 72 paise from 71 paise. Similarly, the deluxe bus will now charge 99 paise against 97 paise earlier. The AC deluxe bus fare is hiked to Rs 1.21 from Rs 1.19 per km.