Bus falls into gorge in Jharkhand; 6 killed, several hurt

Garhwa: At least six people were killed and several others injured after a bus fell into a gorge at Anuraj Ghati in Garhwa district in Jharkhand in the wee hours today.

According to sources, the mishap occurred at around 3.30 am while the passenger bus was on its way to Garhwa in Jharkhand from Chhattisgarh when the four-wheeler fell into the gorge.

CRPF jawans, who rushed to the spot, recovered the bodies of six people and rescued 43 passengers by entering the ill-fated bus through the windows.

While three of the injured were referred to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi, the rest were admitted to a local hospital.