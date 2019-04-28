Bus falls into deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh, 10 killed

Shimla: At least 10 people were killed and several others injured when a private bus carrying passengers fell into a deep gorge at Panch Pulla in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh last night.

The ill-fated private bus was on its way from Pathankot to Dalhousie when it plunged into a gorge at Panchkula near Nanikhad yesterday night, sources said.

Chamba District administration along with security forces personnel and locals immediately carried out a rescue operation. Around 20 people, who were injured in this accident, have been admitted in a Dalhousie civil hospital.

Failure of the vehicles’ brakes is said to the reason behind the accident, sources added.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed deep grief over the tragic mishap and directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the victims and immediate medical treatment to the injured persons.