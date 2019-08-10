Burla police nabs three transgender for ‘threatening’ youth

Sambalpur: At least three transgender were arrested by Burla police for allegedly threatening a youth by brandishing a gun in Sambalpur district.

According to the police complaint filed by the victim, identified as Rochesh Dey, the transgender trio intercepted Dey near Hirakud railway station on August 7. Following this, they suddenly attacked him and threatened him by pulling out a gun. The youth also levelled allegations that the trio blank fired.

Acting on the complaint, cops initiated a probe and later apprehended the accused trio. Cops also seized a fake gun from their possession.

While a case under relevant Arms Act was filed against the accused, whether they threatened Dey using a fake or real gun is yet to be ascertained, sources said.