Burglars ransack house, decamp with valuables worth lakhs in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Unidentified miscreants broke into a locked house at Padiabahal under Sadar police limits in Sambalpur yesterday and decamped with valuables worth lakhs.

The matter came to light after the victim, Rajaram Sarangi, lodged an FIR at the local police station regarding the same.

As per the complaint, unknown men entered Sarangi’s house on Wednesday afternoon and made away with gold & silver ornaments, cash, mobile phones, and other household valuables worth lakhs.

The complainant has stated that he and his elder brother Radhamohan reside in the same house and both of them were not present when the burglars collected a hefty bounty from their house.

Sarangi told the police that he had gone to Sonepur on April 8 for some work. His elder brother left the house yesterday morning at around 8.30 am to join in some social events. On his return at around 5.30 pm, he found the entire house ransacked and all the valuable missing from the lockers.

After getting information about the theft, Sarangi reached the house and lodged a complaint with the Sadar police. Acting on the plaint, Sadar IIC along with a police team reached the spot and launched a probe.

According to reports, the miscreants entered through the back door of the house by breaking open the locks. Then they broke open all the rooms of the house and as many as three lockers from they took away the gold ornaments and cash.

Reportedly, the police have registered a case under Sections 454 and 380 in this regard and a probe is underway.