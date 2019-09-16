Burglars Loot Donation Box & Ornaments From Temple In Bargarh

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
loot
10

Bargarh: Unidentified miscreants allegedly looted the donation box, gold and silver ornaments from Baba Baidyanath temple under Sadar police limits in Bargarh district on Sunday night.

According to sources, the miscreants have cut open the donation box kept inside the temple and decamped with the cash. They have also looted gold and silver ornaments from Maa Samlei temple situated inside the premises of Baba Baidyanath temple.

The matter came to light after the priest of the temple first witnessed the temple gates wide open with its broken locks lying on the ground in the wee hours today and informed the locals.

Related Posts

Students protest at Panchayat College in Bargarh over…

Death Of Man In Malkangiri: Two Cops Injured In Mob Attack

Gopalpur Port completes 5km beach front nourishment

Later, a complaint was lodged by the temple administration at Sadar police station regarding the loot.

Acting on the complaint police have started an investigation into the matter.

 

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Students protest at Panchayat College in Bargarh over…

Death Of Man In Malkangiri: Two Cops Injured In Mob Attack

Gopalpur Port completes 5km beach front nourishment

1 of 1,812