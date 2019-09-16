Burglars Loot Donation Box & Ornaments From Temple In Bargarh

Bargarh: Unidentified miscreants allegedly looted the donation box, gold and silver ornaments from Baba Baidyanath temple under Sadar police limits in Bargarh district on Sunday night.

According to sources, the miscreants have cut open the donation box kept inside the temple and decamped with the cash. They have also looted gold and silver ornaments from Maa Samlei temple situated inside the premises of Baba Baidyanath temple.

The matter came to light after the priest of the temple first witnessed the temple gates wide open with its broken locks lying on the ground in the wee hours today and informed the locals.

Later, a complaint was lodged by the temple administration at Sadar police station regarding the loot.

Acting on the complaint police have started an investigation into the matter.