Burdwan Blast Case: NIA arrests absconding accused Jahirul Sheikh

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested absconding accused Jahirul Sheikh in connection with Burdwan Blast Case.

Sheikh, a resident of Hayeterpara under Thanarpara police limits of Nadia district of West Bengal was arrested from Indore.

Sheikh was charge-sheeted on July 23, 2015 in the said case for his direct involvement in the conspiracy of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) to commit terrorist acts and wage war against Government of India and Bangladesh.

Burdwan Blast Case is related to large scale conspiracy by JMB to radicalize, recruit and provide training in arms and explosives to its members in India to commit terrorist acts and wage war against the democratically established Governments of India and Bangladesh.

A large number of IED’s, explosives and handmade grenades were recovered during the investigation of the case in 2014. A total of 33 accused have been charge-sheeted in this case.

Accused Jahirul Sheikh is a senior leader of JMB Nadia Module in West Bengal. He had attended a number of training camps conducted by JMB and he was also involved in activities of JMB in India to further its cause.

The accused was produced before the Judicial Magistrate, First Class, Indore, MP on August 12 for obtaining transit remand for the purpose of producing the said accused before the special NIA Court, Kolkata.