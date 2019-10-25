Bumrah, Mandhana win Wisden India Almanack ‘Cricketer of the year’

Bengaluru: Indian pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah and young batting sensation Smriti Mandhana will get one of the prestigious “Wisden India Almanack Cricketer of the Year” award which was announced on Friday.

Bumrah and Mandhana are the two Indian names among the five winners. The other winners from Asia are Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman, Sri Lanka’s Dimuth Karunaratne and Afghanistan Rashid Khan.

After Mithali Raj and Deepti Sharma, Mandhana is the third woman to be named Cricketer of the Year.

Notably, the seventh edition of the annual cricket publication for 2019 and 2020 also features Mayank Agarwal for his stellar domestic run leading to a successful Test call-up.