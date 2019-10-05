Bulldozers chop off trees at Aarey colony for Metro car shed

Mumbai: Several activists have faced ire of the police after bulldozers entered Aarey colony in Mumbai to cut down trees, according to reports.

The trees are to be chopped off to make space for a car shed for the Mumbai Metro rail. Bulldozers rolled into the area as protesters looked at them from a safe distance. The Mumbai Police said any gathering of four or more people is banned now.

Police have filed FIR against 38 people. Twenty have been arrested and they will appear in a court today.

The Bombay High Court on Friday cancelled four petitions challenging cutting of trees at Aarey Colony for the metro car shed. The process to raze the trees began hours later.