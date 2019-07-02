Builder arrested from BPIA for duping home buyers

Bhubaneswar: A builder was arrested from Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar for allegedly duping scores of customers of lakhs of rupees.

The accused has been identified as Smrutiranjan Mohanty, Director at Dream Power Private Limited.

As per the complaints lodged by several customers, Mohanty was on the run after duping his clients lakhs of rupees on the pretext of selling flats and apartments.

Acting on the complaint lodged by the victims, cops initiated a manhunt and finally nabbed Mohanty at the BPIA after receiving reliable information about his movement.

While Mohanty was immediately taken into police custody, he will soon be forwarded to court, sources said.