Bhubaneswar: The budget session of the Odisha Assembly will commence from June 25 and will continue till August 8, the officials informed on Monday.

While the first phase Assembly session will begin from June 25 to July 3, the second Phase will commence from July 12 to August 8.

The budget session will start with the address of Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal on June 25.

According to the notification, the State Finance Minister will present the Budget for 2019-20 financial year on June 28.